Larry L. Cox

Larry L. Cox, age 75, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 14, 2023, at Mercy Hospital in Janesville, WI. He was born on May 8, 1948, to Bennie and Norma Jean (Campbell) Cox in the township of Henrietta in Richland County, Wisconsin. Larry married Karen Ziegler on January 24, 1970, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Waunakee.

Larry attended Excelsior Country School in Reedsburg, Morehead Country School in Belleville, Oregon Schools, and Belleville High School. After Vietnam he owned and operated Colonial Bakery in Madison for forty-two years. During that time, Larry went on many fishing trips, hunting trips and snowmobiling trips. He was a stickler for completing jobs with perfection. Larry enjoyed the hunting property in Vermont Township with family. Because he was a fish-aholic, Cable Wisconsin was a special place for him. A provider that tirelessly worked to ensure that he left his family and friends cared for in his own way.

Tags