Larry Lynn Biddick

Larry Lynn Biddick, age 81, passed away on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at the Agrace HospiceCare Center in Fitchburg, Wis. He was born February 25, 1942, in Madison, Wis., the son of Burdette and Lucile Biddick. He was a loving father, grandfather, and friend to his children, Brandon (Patricia) Biddick and Jacqueline (John) Coluccy; his grandchildren, Danielle and Jack Coluccy and Micaela and Mason Biddick; his special friend, LaVonne Shipley; and former wife, Linda (Neil) Williamson.

Larry graduated from Madison East High School in 1960. He was part of the “Miracle Men” basketball team that brought home the state championship in 1958. Larry’s love of sports continued for the remainder of his life. If a Wisconsin sports team was playing, he was watching the game. After high school, Larry became a Journeyman plumber, and was a life-long member of Plumber’s Local 75. When people would ask him what he did for a living he would affectionately reply, “Turd herder”. He was a hard worker and loved what he did.

