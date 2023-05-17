Larry Lynn Biddick, age 81, passed away on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at the Agrace HospiceCare Center in Fitchburg, Wis. He was born February 25, 1942, in Madison, Wis., the son of Burdette and Lucile Biddick. He was a loving father, grandfather, and friend to his children, Brandon (Patricia) Biddick and Jacqueline (John) Coluccy; his grandchildren, Danielle and Jack Coluccy and Micaela and Mason Biddick; his special friend, LaVonne Shipley; and former wife, Linda (Neil) Williamson.
Larry graduated from Madison East High School in 1960. He was part of the “Miracle Men” basketball team that brought home the state championship in 1958. Larry’s love of sports continued for the remainder of his life. If a Wisconsin sports team was playing, he was watching the game. After high school, Larry became a Journeyman plumber, and was a life-long member of Plumber’s Local 75. When people would ask him what he did for a living he would affectionately reply, “Turd herder”. He was a hard worker and loved what he did.
Larry spent the last two months of his life in the hospital and hospice care due to a severe infection caused by pressure wounds. Despite the amount of pain he was in during the final months of his life, he was nothing but polite and apologetic for being a burden to the staff. He loved to tease and joke with them. Those who were a part of his life knew that despite his size and height, he was a gentle giant.
He is survived by his sisters, Barbara (Jerry) Johnson and Linda (Roger) Nace. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, David.
As per his request, no services will be held. The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Agrace HospiceCare for their excellent care of Larry.
Before he died, a palliative care nurse asked him what he needed to complete before he died. He indicated that he wanted to make sure his children were taken care of and would be okay. She asked him if he needed additional time to accomplish this. He told her, “No, because my children are doing good.” Yes, dad, we are doing good and will be okay. We love you and will see you on the other side.
“Those we love never leave us. They become our guardian angels in the outfield” –Anonymous
All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services of Madison is assisting the family. Online condolences can be filed at www.866allfaiths.com.
