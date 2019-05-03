Larry Kimball, age 22 of Reedsburg, Wisconsin died Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at the University Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin. His life taken too soon by his own hand.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Gathering will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Picha Funeral Home, 120 East Adams Street, Lake Delton, Wisconsin.

Larry was born June 2, 1996 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of Merle and Samantha (Price) Kimball. He graduated from Reedsburg High School and worked in the Wisconsin Dells area at Wilderness Resort, Sundara Spa and at AAM Foundries in Reedsburg.

Larry was a generous person who was always willing to lend a hand. Typically, a quiet guy, he loved to tell jokes once you got him started and had a fondness for crazy hats. He enjoyed gaming, animals, and music. Larry was a sports fan and had a natural ability to play any game with a ball - bowling, football, golf - but he wasn't concerned with winning, just having a good time with friends. True to his Cincinnati heritage, Larry remained a loyal Bengals fan through thick and thin.

Larry is survived by his parents, Merle and Samantha; brothers, Nathan and Aaron; paternal grandmother, Karen Kimball; and maternal grandparents, James Price and Rose Wagner. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Larry D. Kimball.

Donations to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention would be appreciated in lieu of flowers https://afsp.org/take-action/give-a-gift/