Larry J. Phelps passed away Saturday, December 14th at Sylvan Crossings an assisted living facility in Jefferson, WI.

He was born on December 2, 1948 to Elwood and Mary Louise (Willer). He spent most of his life in Salisbury, Mo. helping his parents operate Phelps Shoe Store until he moved to Wisconsin about 4 years ago to be closer to his brother and other family.

He served with the U.S. Army and was stationed in Korea from 1968 to 1970.

He was an avid collector of baseball cards and miniature cars and trucks and really enjoyed listening to his many albums and 45's that he had also collected.

He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Mike.

He is survived by his sister-in-law, Marcia Phelps; niece, Melissa Willkomm; nephews, Jason and Brian Phelps and 8 grandnieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held in Missouri at a later date.

The family would like to thank all the staff at Sylvan Crossings for their tender loving care of Larry during his stay.

The Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.

www.DunlapMemorialHome.com