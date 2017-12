PRAIRIE DU SAC-Larry J. Lane, age 86, passed away on Friday, Dec. 22, 2017.

A Memorial Gathering will be held at GUNDERSON LODI FUNERAL HOME, 157 S. Main St., Lodi, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017. Burial will follow at St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery in Dane.

