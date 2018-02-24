Larry J. “Gabby” Reisen age 69 of Clyde passed away unexpectedly at the VA Hospital in Madison on Thursday, February 22, 2018. He was born on June 26, 1948 in Berlin, WI the son of Glen D. and Marjorie A. (Beckuis) Reisen. Gabby served in the United States Army during the Viet Nam War where he received the Purple Heart. He loved life and enjoyed cooking, canning, gardening and spending time partying with his friends. He was the caretaker of his mother, Marjorie and his aunt, Marion Kubinek for many years. Survivors include his 2 brothers, Jim (Sharon) Reisen of Oregon, WI, Randy Reisen of Clyde, WI, a niece, Carley Reisen, a nephew, Lance Reisen, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Marjorie Reisen and a brother, Rich Reisen. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 28, 2018 at 11:00 A.M. at the Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green with Fr. John Silva officiating. Burial will take place in St. Malachy’s Catholic Cemetery in Clyde where military graveside rites will be conducted by the Spring Green American Legion Post #253. Visitation will be held on Wednesday at the funeral home from 9:00 A.M. until the time of service. Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.