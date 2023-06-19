Larry J. Ames

Larry J. Ames, 81, transitioned to Heaven on Father’s Day, June 18, 2023, at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque, IA.

A celebration of life will be at 7:00 PM, Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Melby Funeral Home, Platteville, WI. Private family burial will be at VanBuren Cemetery, Potosi, WI. Friends may call from 4:00 PM until the time of the Celebration on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Melby Funeral Home, Platteville, WI.Online Condolences can me made at www.melbyfh.com.

Tags