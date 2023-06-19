Larry J. Ames, 81, transitioned to Heaven on Father’s Day, June 18, 2023, at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque, IA.
A celebration of life will be at 7:00 PM, Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Melby Funeral Home, Platteville, WI. Private family burial will be at VanBuren Cemetery, Potosi, WI. Friends may call from 4:00 PM until the time of the Celebration on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Melby Funeral Home, Platteville, WI.Online Condolences can me made at www.melbyfh.com.
Larry was born August 16, 1941, in Detroit, MI, the second son of Phillip and Mabel (Udelhofen) Ames. Larry grew up on the family farm in Potosi, WI. At the age of 13, Larry’s right hand and lower arm were amputated following a farming accident. This setback did not deter him living a productive life in the welding field, and admired by many as the “most capable one-armed person they’d ever met.”
Larry married Florence (Tina) Villalpando on July 15, 1966, and raised their family of four in Potosi, WI. His work career included Hamilton Beach, Potosi Brewing Company, Adams Co., and retiring from Newt Marine.
Larry later married Judy Peterson on August 16, 1997. Their marriage can be described as mutually loving and gentle-hearted as evidenced by the many love notes written between them. Judy preceded Larry in death on May 5, 2023.
Larry possessed a unique skill in “modifying” any piece of machinery and creating something new out of metal. He loved all things metal and machines, especially, airplanes and regularly attended the EAA air show in Oshkosh, WI, steam engines, small engines, large construction equipment, airboats, and, of course, CARS! His favorite was a 1950 Oldsmobile 88. Larry also enjoyed watching and attending Stock Car races.
Larry is survived by his four children: Todd Ames, of Troutman, NC, Lisa (J.T.) Moore, of Catoosa, OK; Cris Winkler, of Cuba City, WI, and Dan (Mysol) Ames, of Verona, WI; step-children: Rodney (Sherri) Peterson; and Angela (Ed) Weitzel; 13 grandchildren: Jess (Chad) Wall, Nicole (Andy) Rongholt, Brieanna Long, Gabriel Ames, MacKenzie Moore, Arica (Rick) Schmidt, Arein (Paige) Winkler, Danielle Ames Newman, Joshua (Whitney) Ames, Bill Ames, April (Lauro) Castillo, Dylan and Myleson Ames; 23 great-grandchildren; sister Janet Dempsey, and brother Eugene (Barb) Ames, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, Judy, Larry was preceded in death by his parents; sister Gloria (Winkler) Curtis; brother Jerry Ames; sisters-in-law Nancy Ames; Shirley Runde; and brothers-in-law Richard Dempsey, Joe Winkler Floyd Curtis, and Randy Krohn.
The family thanks the Stonehill Care Center staff, the caring nurses at Platteville and Dubuque Dialysis, and Hospice of Dubuque.
Memorials may be sent to Melby Funeral Home, PO Box 245, Platteville, WI 53818.