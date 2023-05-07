COTTAGE GROVE- Larry Gundlach, Sr., age 80, of Cottage Grove, died of cancer on May 1, 2023. He was born on Aug. 1, 1942, in Fennimore, Wis., to the late Millard "Mick" and Wilma (Rubin) Gundlach. He grew up in the small village of Montfort, and the values learned there laid the foundation for a life well-lived.
Larry attended all 12 grades of school at the Montfort School, where his father was one of his teachers. He spent a good portion of his childhood years "playing ball,” often on a basketball, football or baseball team alongside his older brother. In seventh grade he began working in a small grocery store after school and on Saturdays. This experience and the money he earned helped lead him to a degree in Meat and Animal Science at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Larry married Kay Turgasen on Aug. 20, 1966, and they began an adventurous life together filled with love for each other, their family and their world. They lived in Rosemount, Minn., for six years while Larry worked at the University of Minnesota and obtained a master's degree. The family then moved to Madison, where he began his career at Oscar Mayer, working largely in the Research Department. Friendships developed there continued to be important throughout his life.
In 1996, Larry retired but continued to enjoy the challenges of working. He worked as a consultant, and also shared his professional expertise during volunteer experiences in Kyrgyzstan and the Philippines. Even during the last years of his life, Larry collaborated with a partner in developing and patenting a new process for bacon production.
Larry loved to travel with Kay. Together they sought out new destinations and photo opportunities, and they enjoyed making connections with people wherever they went. Larry had a variety of other interests, many of which he enjoyed with Kay, such as gardening, birding, and preparing and eating new foods. He also relished activities such as woodworking, trout fishing, and smoking meats; and he was very fond of both bacon AND pigs, managing somehow to make the two not be mutually exclusive.
Family was the most important thing of all to Larry. He loved attending his grandkids' athletic and other activities, getting together for Sunday dinners, helping family and playing cards and games. He will be remembered for his kindness, honesty, heartwarming smile and amazing hugs.
Larry is survived by his wife, Kay; their three children, Larry Jr. (Kristin Korevec), Julie Rothwell (Mark) and Patrick (Laura); six grandchildren, Jordyn, Brandon and Hailey Rothwell; Grant and Juliet Gundlach; and Rory Gundlach; as well as his siblings, David, Betty (Carlton) Austin and Rosemary (Dave) Sackett. He was preceded in death by his brother, Bob (Sandy).
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHUCH, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison, at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, 2023, with the Rev. Monsignor Michael J. Gorman presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, and also at the church from 10:45 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. on Thursday.
The family wishes to thank the SSM Oncology Team, Agrace HospiceCare, and the numerous friends, family, and other medical professionals who were so supportive of Larry during his illness.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry or Heifer International (heifer.org). Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
