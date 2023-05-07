Larry Gundlach, Sr.

COTTAGE GROVE- Larry Gundlach, Sr., age 80, of Cottage Grove, died of cancer on May 1, 2023. He was born on Aug. 1, 1942, in Fennimore, Wis., to the late Millard "Mick" and Wilma (Rubin) Gundlach. He grew up in the small village of Montfort, and the values learned there laid the foundation for a life well-lived.

Larry attended all 12 grades of school at the Montfort School, where his father was one of his teachers. He spent a good portion of his childhood years "playing ball,” often on a basketball, football or baseball team alongside his older brother. In seventh grade he began working in a small grocery store after school and on Saturdays. This experience and the money he earned helped lead him to a degree in Meat and Animal Science at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.