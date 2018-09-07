Larry Gerber, age 68, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018, at UW Hospital.

He was born in Monroe, the son of Alfred and Ida (Bruehlmen) Gerber. Larry served in the U.S. Army from 1968 to 1970. He was an avid sportsman and fisherman, and enjoyed camping and traveling. Larry was married to the love of his life, Debra, for 45 years and 11 months, in 1972, in Mount Horeb. He was an amazing grandpa and loved his children and grandchildren very much.

Larry is survived by his wife, Debra; mother, Ida; son, Aaron Gerber; daughter, Laura Gerber; four grandchildren, Shaylah, Hailee, Brenna, and Mason; two brothers, Dennis and Rudy Gerber; sister, Cheryl Paske; and beloved canine companion, Lottie. He was preceded in death by his father, Alfred.

Funeral services will be held at GUNDERSON FITCHBURG FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 2950 Chapel Valley Rd, Fitchburg, at 12 Noon, on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, with the Rev. Sandra Schieble presiding. Burial will follow at NATURAL PATH SANCTUARY, 2299 Spring Rose Road, Verona. Luncheon to follow Burial. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.