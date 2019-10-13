Larry E. Hummel

Age 72 of Monticello, died at his home on Friday, October 11, 2019, surrounded by his family. Larry was born on February 3, 1947 in Des Moines, Iowa, the son of Lawrence E. and Dora M. (Pagel) Hummel. After graduating from high school, Larry served in the U.S. Army and studied Tool and Die Making at Des Moines Area Community College. He married Joyce M. Pagel on February 27, 1971 at the Washington Reformation United Church of Christ. He worked at Ford Motor Co. in Des Moines for several years before farming on the Pagel home farm for 26 years. After retiring from farming, Larry worked as a machinist at Faith Engineering for 20 years before his retirement in 2017. He was a proud member of Washington Reformation UCC where he served on the consistory and numerous committees. He was a charter member of the Monticello Jaycees, was a founding member of Town and Country Club of Monticello, and loved his involvement in the Monroe Machines and Welding tug-o-war team. Larry took great pleasure in volunteering for Monroe Clinic Hospice especially the We Honor Veterans Program. One of his recent joys was renewing his wedding vows with Joyce in 2018.

He is lovingly survived by his wife of 48 years, Joyce Hummel; daughter, Julianna (Earnie) Ruegsegger, son, Steven (Minara) Hummel, all of Monticello; grandchildren, Ryan (Krysta) Ruegsegger, David Ruegsegger, Alaya Hummel, Brock Hummel, Jaydan Hummel, and Tommy Wood; a brother, Leonard (Brenda) Hummel; sister, Judy (Greg) Lambert; daughter of the heart, Chrissy Garrett; brothers of the heart, Michael Prine, John Hummel, and Michael Garrett; sister-in-law, Janice (Ray) Forney; mother-in-law, Marie Pagel; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and best friend, Don Luchsinger. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a special niece, Toni Connors.

A celebration of Larry's life will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Washington Reformation UCC with Rev. Kelly Volk officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Friday, October 18, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested in his name to Monroe Clinic Hospice or the Washington Church. The Voegeli-Newcomer Funeral Home, Monticello, is assisting the family. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net