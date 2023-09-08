Channel 3000 obit obits obituaries graphic generic

Larry E. Headings, 78, of Muscoda, WI passed away September 6, 2023, from complications of Sarcomatoid Cancer.

He was born in Eugene, OR, on March 14, 1945, to Roy and Elsie Headings. On November 25, 1965, he married Miriam Kauffman. This union was blessed with seven children.