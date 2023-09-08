Larry E. Headings, 78, of Muscoda, WI passed away September 6, 2023, from complications of Sarcomatoid Cancer.
He was born in Eugene, OR, on March 14, 1945, to Roy and Elsie Headings. On November 25, 1965, he married Miriam Kauffman. This union was blessed with seven children.
He accepted Christ as his Savior and was baptized in his youth. He was a faithful member of Pleasant Valley Amish- Mennonite Church.
Larry moved to Wisconsin in 1963. He worked for E-Z Trail Manufacturing in Muscoda for approximately 20 years, He owned and operated Pequea Machine in Boscobel for over 30 years.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years Miriam, seven children: Monica, husband Leonard Headings of Lorimor, IA, Lucinda, husband Dennis Headings of Lorimor, IA, Charlotte, husband Vernon Kempf of Sedalia, MO, Troy, wife Ellen of Muscoda, Kristal, husband Marlin Zimmerman of Muscoda, Richard, wife Pauline of Muscoda, Lisa, husband Morris Zimmerman of Muscoda; 44 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, brother Charles, wife Betty Headings of Muscoda.
He was preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers Richard, Vernon, Robert, grandson, stillborn grandson.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, September 10, 2023, at 10:00 AM at the Pleasant Valley AM School, Blue River Rd., Muscoda, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Friends may call on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at the Pleasant Valley AM School from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.
