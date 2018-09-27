STOUGHTON - Larry D. Anderson, age 80, passed away on Tue Sept 25, 2018 at his home.

Larry was born Aug 15, 1938 in Luck, WI to the late Alvin and Hazel (Eggers) Anderson.

After graduating from Centuria High School in 1956, he served his country in the Air Force. While in the Air Force, he excelled as a jet engine mechanic. He moved to Madison in 1960 and began work at Uniroyal at the entry level, he retired in 2000 as plant manager.

Larry was known for being a fair man and a great leader. On Feb 29, 1964, a leap year, he married the love of his life, Elizabeth "Betty" Nelson in Wyoming, MN.

Larry was an active member of First Lutheran Church, where he was an example of faith and knew his Savior. Larry cherished his three granddaughters, and enjoyed spending as much time as possible with them. He had a passion for golf, attending many Master's Tournaments over the years. Larry loved sports, especially following the Packers, Brewers and Badgers.

Larry is survived by his brother Gene Anderson; three children Elizabeth (David) Nelson, Daniel (Laura) Anderson and Rebekah (Scott) Skavlen; three granddaughters Erin Nelson, Mara Nelson and Emily Skavlen; brother-in-law Warren (Wanda) Nelson; he is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Betty Anderson, and two brothers Robert Anderson and Arling Anderson.

A funeral will be held at 11:00 AM on Sat Sept 29, 2018 at FIRST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 310 E. Washington St. with Rev. Bill Lehman presiding. Burial will be in Lutheran Cemetery South, immediately followed by a luncheon at the church. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM -7:00 PM on Fri Sept 28, 2018 at Cress Funeral Home, 206 W Prospect St., and also from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the church on Sat.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Lutheran Church, Samaritan's Purse, or St. Jude's Children's Hospital.



