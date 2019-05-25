Landon Walter Waugh, son of Jeff and Tracy Waugh, was born and passed away at Meriter Hospital in Madison on Sunday, May 12, 2019.

Although his time here was short, he will be missed and remembered for an eternity. He is survived by grandparents Virgil & Geri Waugh, and Kim & Vicky Kirkegaard; aunts & uncles Jason (Carie) Waugh, Brian Kirkegaard, Kari Kirkegaard; and many other friends and family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in Landon's name to Mikayla's Grace at mikaylasgrace.com

