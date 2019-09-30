Lance Jeffery Berger

Lance Berger, age 58 of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin passed away unexpectedly Friday, September 27, 2019 at his residence.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Gathering will be held at the Edge-O-Dells Resort, N555 US Highway 12, Wisconsin Dells on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 12 Noon to 4 p.m.

Lance was born November 10, 1960 in Mondovi, Wisconsin the son of Herman and Laura (Weiss) Berger. He grew up in Mondovi, graduated from Mondovi High School and soon after enlisted in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged. In October of 1993 he married Nancy Brown of Baraboo, Wisconsin in Baraboo.

Lance had worked for the Baraboo school system and for the past 19 years he worked for Alliant Energy. His last work day was September 24, 2019 and officially would've retired November 1, 2019.

Lance enjoyed several outdoor sports such as pontooning with his pals, fishing with a cooler full of Miller Lite, 4 wheeling with a little target practice, and watching dirt track races with good friends. "Life's journey is not to arrive at the grave in a well preserved body, but rather to skid in sideways totally worn out shouting Holy Crap….what a Ride!......and he did just that.

Lance is survived by his loving wife, Nancy; sons, Joshua (Kirsten) and Jacob (Jodi Fellegy) both of Wisconsin Dells and Jeremy (Jessica) Rich of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin; a daughter, Rebecca (Ryan) Quindt of Merrimac, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Briley, Meghan, Kiersten, Marshall, Connor, Lola and Emmett; his mother, Laura Berger of Wisconsin Dells; brothers, Ron (Deb) Berger and Larry (Kathy) Berger both of Florida and Greg (Yvonne) Berger of Minnesota and a brother in law, Gary (Joan) Brown of Pewaukee, Wisconsin, as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Herman and parents in law, Emmett and Lorraine Brown.

