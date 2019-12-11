MADISON-Lance B. Peterson, age 49, of Madison, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at his home.

He was born on Nov. 2, 1970, in Madison, the son of Leo Peterson and Vicki Adkins.



Lance graduated from James Madison High School and attended MATC where he received two Associate Degrees. He married Jennifer O'Neill on Dec. 14, 1996, in Madison.



Lance loved to work on restoring and building old cars and motorcycles. Lance was an intimidating biker but had a love for all living creatures. This was evident in his work with Jen as they took joy in rescuing many dogs, especially pit bulls. Lance and Jen also have two horses that brought them great joy.



Lance was all about cars and he got that from his dad, Leo. Leo had plenty of cars to feed both Scott's and Lance's love of powerful engines. That love grew so much that he ended up competing in car and bike shows. Lance dreamed of one day having a car that would qualify for the Hot Rod Power Tour. "Maybe Next Time".



Lance is survived by his wife, Jennifer; parents, Leo (Sue) Peterson; Lance and Jen's mom, Millie O'Neill; brother, Scott (Amy Jo Hagen) Peterson; brother-in-law, Chris O'Neill; two stepsisters, Deana Howard and Kerry (Jason) Schultz; niece, Morgan Peterson; half-sister, Kelly Chambers; and many extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Vicki Adkins; and both maternal and fraternal grandparents.



A celebration of life will be held at GUNDERSON CAMACHO MOUNT HOREB FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 500 N. 8th St., Mount Horeb, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family of Lance to be designated at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.



