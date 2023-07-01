Lana T. "Teri" Viviani

MADISON - Lana “Teri” Viviani, age 66, of Madison, Wis., passed away surrounded by loved ones on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at UW Hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest episode.

Teri was born in Munster, Ind., on March 21, 1957, to Harold and Helen Skelley. She graduated from Indiana University and found her passion in the Computer Programming world with American Family Insurance, where she worked for many years as a contractor, then an employee, making many friends.