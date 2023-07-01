Lana T. "Teri" Viviani

MADISON - Lana “Teri” Viviani, age 66, of Madison, Wis., passed away surrounded by loved ones on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at UW Hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest episode.
Teri was born in Munster, Ind., on March 21, 1957, to Harold and Helen Skelley. She graduated from Indiana University and found her passion in the Computer Programming world with American Family Insurance, where she worked for many years as a contractor, then an employee, making many friends.
Teri was a loyal Cubs and Bears fan despite relocating to Wisconsin and being surrounded by Brewers and Packers fans most of her adult life. She often enjoyed friendly rivalry during the football season with her favorite son-in- law, Tanner, as they rooted against each other’s team. She loved spending time with family and friends, more importantly her grandchildren. They were her entire life. She loved working out in her yard and getting on her John Deere to mow the lawn. Her favorite thing to do outside of being with her family was to head to the Great Dane Brewery in Madison every Thursday evening with her closest friend(s).
Teri is survived by her daughter, Kara (Tanner) Vinje, and their children, Nolan, Collin, Matthew and Eleanor; her stepson, Rick (Nichole) Viviani, and their children, Harrison and Sophia; her stepson, Joseph (Amanda) Viviani, and their son, Luca; her siblings, Debi (Bob) Lenzmeier, Cherie (Dale) Skaggs and Steve (Maureen) Skelley; and countless nieces, nephews, family, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Helen Skelley; her niece, Amy Skaggs; granddaughter, Lana Marie Viviani; grandparents; and other friends and relatives.
Teri did not want anyone to be sad over her passing so there will be no service or funeral arrangements. A Celebration of Life in her honor will be planned at a later time.
A special Thank You to her heroic grandson, Matthew; thanks to his quick action during her cardiac arrest, he was able to not only phone 911 but also start compressions on his Nana until help arrived, giving her family four extra days with her to say their goodbyes. We are all so proud of you!