Lamarr L Lawrence

Lamarr "Taz" Lawrence, age 57, of Lodi, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born on June 16, 1961, in Portage, WI, the son of the late Romain and Vivian (Kleist) Lawrence.

Lamarr graduated from Pardeeville High School in 1979. He was employed as a Roofer for various area companies. Lamarr enjoyed drawing, being outdoors and listening to music. Survivors include his brothers, Bernard (Kathryn), William (Sara Mayer), Romaine (Roxanne); his sisters, Carol Lee (Richard) Rusnak, Gail (Ron) Burch, Betty (Dave) Blazic, and Rhonda (Karl) Baerwald; his special friend, Tami L. Zak and many other friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.