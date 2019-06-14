Mrs. Lalita Rajaraman departed this world Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from her home at Madison, WI, following complications due to stroke and Alzheimer's. She was 83.

Her sons Rajesh and Rajmohan and their families invite you to join them at her funeral. The cremation services will take place on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 6 PM in Cress Funeral & Cremation Services located at 6021 University Avenue, Madison, WI 53705. The 13th day services will be observed on June 24, 2019 at her home 55 White Oaks Lane, Madison WI 53711.

Mrs. Rajaraman was born on July 26, 1935 in Munger, a town in Bihar located in eastern India. She was raised in Calcutta where she completed her schooling and earned a Bachelor's degree in Chemistry. A classically trained Carnatic vocalist, Mrs. Rajaraman gave many public performances in her youth, including a concert attended by former Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Music was an integral part of her life. Though Alzheimer's slowly chipped away at her personal and treasured memories, she would still remember and sing tunes of devotional Carnatic songs.

She married Mr. NS Rajaraman and lived in different parts of India. Unfortunately, she lost her husband at a young age to cancer after a long and difficult illness. Her sons were only 11 and 14 then. Following her husband's death, Mrs Rajaraman raised her sons with support from extended family. At that time, she entered the corporate world as a financial accounts officer. Later in her career she worked as an investment consultant for a well-known financial company in Calcutta. When her sons moved to the United States, she traveled frequently to the US and eventually became a US permanent resident. She divided time between her two sons and their families in Madison and Boston. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, attending their music recitals, taking them to nearby playgrounds, and even having debates about current affairs.

Mrs. Rajaraman was an upbeat and positive thinker with a can-do attitude and an optimistic perspective on life. She genuinely cared for her family and was a key influence on her niece and nephews. She was proud of the accomplishments of her family members, and always looked out for their best interests. She was ambitious, always aiming to excel in her pursuits, and inspired people around her to do the same. Through her journey from Munger to Madison with stops in many diverse towns and cities in India and the US, she developed broad interests. She was equally at ease talking about South Indian cultural traditions and arguing about an opinion piece from the Wall Street Journal.

About ten years ago, Mrs. Rajaraman's health started declining with the onset of Alzheimer's. Despite severe challenges due to memory loss and cognitive impairment, she was strong and cheerful, and never relinquished her positive outlook of life. She lived her last two years in Madison, where she received love and support from her family and wonderful professional caregivers. Mrs. Rajaraman continued listening to music and interacting with family and friends in her usual chirpy self with a cheerful disposition until the very end.

Mrs. Rajaraman's family would like to thank all her caregivers, doctors, friends, and family members for their endless support over the past few years. Please share a memory.

