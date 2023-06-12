Kyle Brian Holzem

Kyle Brian Holzem, age 30, hometown Wisconsin Dells, WI, passed away on June 5, 2023. Kyle was currently serving as a Captain and Pilot in the United States Air Force flying the KC-46 based at McConnell Air Force Base (AFB) in Wichita, KS.

Kyle was born April 2, 1993 to Brian and Nancy (Kozak) Holzem. Kyle was a very active and involved youth, participating in many athletic, academic, and other activities. He greatly enjoyed his many fishing trips to Canada with his Dad, Grandpa, Uncles, Cousins and friends. He dearly loved his family and enjoyed all the family vacations, holidays, and time together. During his high school years, he lettered in four varsity sports, was a State Powerlifting Champion, played in the band, and graduated a Valedictorian of the class of 2011. Kyle accepted an appointment to the US Air Force Academy and graduated with honors and a degree in Astronautical Engineering in 2015. He often joked that we all now knew a real “rocket scientist”. After the Academy, Kyle went on to pilot training and began his flying career in 2017 piloting the C-130J Super Hercules based at Ramstein AFB in Germany.