Kurtis A. Kahl, age 28, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.

He was born on March 4, 1991 the son of Korey Kahl and Becki Hellem. Kurtis attended Wisconsin Heights and was employed as a carpenter with JTK Construction in Tomah, Wisconsin.

Kurtis loved spending time with his family and friends. He adored his two sons, Ashton and Beckham, and cherished his niece, Maelee. He was described by family and friends as someone that knew how to make you smile, had a great sense of humor, a big heart and he was a charmer with a soft soul. Some of Kurtis's favorite things to do were hunting, fishing, going to car shows, participating in hornet races and snowmobiling with his brothers and dad.

He is survived by his parents Korey (fiancé Peg Anthony) Kahl and Becki Hellem; his sons Ashton and Beckham; his brothers Juston (Mersadi Monson) Kahl, Logen Ayers, and his sister Lyndsie Kahl. He also leaves behind paternal grandparents Kendall and Kay Kahl, great grandmother Janis Hacker and maternal grandparents, Vicki Ballweg and Al Hellem. He is further survived by aunts and uncles, Kenyon (Brenda) Kahl, Karla Kahl, Jodi Hellem, Brittney Hellem, and Ty Hellem along with many extended family members.

Kurtis was proceeded in death by great grandparents Curtis and Willetta Kahl and Earl Hacker and step-grandfather, Leo Ballweg

Kurtis, you were loved beyond measure, may you find peace as you fly with the angels.

A visitation will be held from 4-7pm, Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Hooverson Funeral Home in Mazomanie. A private family burial service will take place on Wednesday