Krystoffer Sebastian Dortch, 25 of Whitewater, died on September 15, 2018.

He entered this world on March 4, 1993, which was his due date. It is also the last time he agreed to follow directions set by someone else. He was a beautiful, vivacious energy with an infectious light that has touched so many lives. Krys was the kind of person who people fell in love with. From the moment he was born, he was able to capture the hearts of others just by giving them a look and a smile. He cared about people, loved animals and wanted to be the best he could be.

He could never seem to see in himself the things the rest of the world did. He was always apologizing for one thing or another, admitting that he made mistakes and not giving himself credit. This was until he found out he was going to be a father. The birth of his son, Alex, was the one thing in his life he never once apologized for. He was proud to be a father and decided he was going to be a positive factor in his son’s life. He began working for John’s Disposal Service and experienced great success. He was the guy the other drivers would fight over because of how hard he would work. He was finally able to show himself what he was capable of and finally experience personal pride.

Krystoffer is survived by his son, Alex Dortch; girlfriend, Amber Nerge; mother, Tammy Olson; father, Geoffrey Dortch; sister, Sierra Dortch; brother, Kaleb Dortch; paternal grandparents, Neil Dortch and Faye (Jon) Enriquez; maternal grandparents, Ken Olson and Dale (James) O’Donnell; 3 aunts; 2 uncles and several cousins.

He was loved by many people and will be greatly missed.

A private gathering will be held at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alex Dortch Benefit Fund, which has been established at PremierBank for his two year old son.

Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.

