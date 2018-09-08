MADISON-Kristine Louise Fischer, age 71, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, at Oak Park Place.

She was born on May 18, 1947, in Fort Atkinson, the daughter of Henry and Agnes (Bergholz) Fischer. 5/18/1947Kristine graduated from Jefferson High School in 1965. She worked for the UW Accounting Services for 23 years and was a proud member of the Red Hat Society.

Kristine loved spending time with her daughters, grandchildren, and extended family. She was a second mom to many kids over the years. Kristine enjoyed bowling, travelling and eating out. She is survived by two daughters, Kari (Del) Sasso and Kimberly (Nate) Sasso; four grandchildren, Deanna Smythe and Elizabeth Crary, Kenna and Cade Thompson; two brothers, Malcolm (Dorothy) Fischer and Henry (Mary) Fischer Jr.; and former spouse, Steve (Sherie) Sasso.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and longtime partner, Wally Weber. Funeral services will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Dr., Madison at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday.