Kristine Kay Buss, age 72, of Pardeeville, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital.

She was born on Sept. 26, 1946, in Madison, the daughter of Leo and Margaret (Odegard) King. Kristine married Wesley Buss on May 18, 1968, in Madison.

She worked as a Student Status Examiner for University of Wisconsin, retiring in 2001.

Kristine is survived by her husband of 51 years, Wesley; daughter, Heather (Michael) Doud; son, Derek (Gordon Arata) Buss; sister, Carol Christensen; brother, Joseph (Nancy) King; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Barbara King, Kathleen Gibney; two brothers-in-law, Robert Christensen, Gerald Gibney; parents, Margaret and Leo King;

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON FITCHBURG FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 2950 Chapel Valley Rd., Madison, at 12 Noon on Wednesday Sept. 4, 2019. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Wed.

Memorials may be made to Badger Honor Flight www.badgerhonorflight.org/donate. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Fitchburg

Funeral & Cremation Care

2950 Chapel Valley Rd.

(608) 442-5002