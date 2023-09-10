MOUNT HOREB - Kristin Turi Brue passed away Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Agrace HospiceCare surrounded by her loving family.
Kristin was born April 2, 1935, to Alton and Marjorie (Neller) Peterson in Mount Horeb, WI. She grew up in the family home at Willow Valley Farm near Daleyville. She attended the Daleyville Grade School and graduated from Mount Horeb High School. She was a lifelong member of Perry Lutheran Church in which she was baptized, confirmed and on July 25, 1953, married to James Brue. The couple raised three children, William (Diane Hanson) Brue of Stoughton, Daniel Brue of Mount Horeb, and Nancy (Dr. Stephen) Penaskovic of Spokane, WA.
Kristin was instrumental in establishing the Perry Historical Center and active in several organizations serving several years as secretary of the Perry Church Council. She was active in the Dorcas Circle and volunteering for groups such as the Mount Horeb Historical Society and the Chamber of Commerce Welcome Center. James and Kristin moved to their home in Mount Horeb in 1997.
Kristin is survived by her beloved children, six grandchildren and nine greatgrandchildren: Bill and Diane's children, Laura (Mike) Jacobson and their son, Huxley of Madison, and James Brue and his son, Kohen, of Stoughton; Dan and Marcia Roum Brue's family, Sarah and Mike Mani and their children, Curtis and Laina of Lone Rock, and Nathan and Megan (Ernst) Brue and their daughters, Emma and Harper of Rosemount, MN; son-in-law, Dr. Stephen Penaskovic and his two daughters, Amy of Nampa, ID, and Catherine and John Graves and their children, Sophie, James and Madeline of Boise, ID.
Also surviving are Kristin's brother and sister-in-law, John and Glenna (Griffin) Greenwald of Cleveland, OH. Her sister-in-law, Kay (Mueller) Peterson, resides in Milan, Italy.
Kristin was preceded in death by her husband, James, in April of 2015 and her older brother, Bob of Milan, Italy, in December of 2017. Her daughter, Nancy, passed away in March 2023. Her father, Alton, died in November of 1935. Her mother and stepfather, Curtis and Marjorie Greenwald, also preceded her in death.
A memorial service will be held at Perry Lutheran Church, 1057 WI-78 Trunk, Mount Horeb, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, with Pastor Kelli Fisher presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
Memorials may be made to Perry Lutheran Church or Perry Lutheran Church Historical Center. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
