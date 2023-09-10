Kristin Turi Brue

MOUNT HOREB - Kristin Turi Brue passed away Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Agrace HospiceCare surrounded by her loving family.

Kristin was born April 2, 1935, to Alton and Marjorie (Neller) Peterson in Mount Horeb, WI. She grew up in the family home at Willow Valley Farm near Daleyville. She attended the Daleyville Grade School and graduated from Mount Horeb High School. She was a lifelong member of Perry Lutheran Church in which she was baptized, confirmed and on July 25, 1953, married to James Brue. The couple raised three children, William (Diane Hanson) Brue of Stoughton, Daniel Brue of Mount Horeb, and Nancy (Dr. Stephen) Penaskovic of Spokane, WA.

