Kristen "Krissy" M. Klar

Kristen “Krissy” Margaret Klar, 30, of Barneveld, Wisconsin, formerly of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Thursday, June 1, 2023 of natural causes. Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 AM, Friday, June 9, 2023 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Platteville. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Platteville. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 7:00 PM, Thursday, June 8, 2023 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, visitation will continue on Friday from 9:30 AM to 10:15 AM at the church. Memorials may be made to the Kristen "Krissy" Klar memorial fund where the family will be setting up a scholarship in her name. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com
Krissy was born on May 15, 1993 in Platteville, Wisconsin, daughter of David and Margaret (Doyle) Klar. She was engaged to Ethan Thoni, the love of her life, on January 27th of this year. Krissy graduated from Platteville High School in 2011 where she was active in theater. She attended and graduated from SWTC with her diploma in Human Services. Krissy worked in health care, where she was a care giver to many. Krissy was a survivor of cancer as a young child where she beat leukemia. One of her favorite memories growing up was that she threw a no hitter while playing youth softball. She enjoyed doing puzzles, legos, Disney movies and the Chicago Bears. Krissy especially loved to spoil her niece, Isabella.
Krissy is survived by her fiance, Ethan Thoni; parents, Dave and Margaret Klar; four sisters, Liz Klar, Katie Klar, Abby Klar and Mary Ann (Josh Hinkle) Klar; her niece, Isabella; Ethan’s parents, Stephen and Judy Thoni; many aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, John and Margaret Doyle and Thomas and Wilma Klar; and uncles, Edmund and John Doyle.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.