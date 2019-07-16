MADISON - Kou Her, age 53, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 6:00 pm until 9:00 p.m. and also on Saturday July 20, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m, and also on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 9 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens.

A full obit will be placed at a later date.

