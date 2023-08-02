Klaus Westphal passed away peacefully on July 31, 2023, in Madison, Wisconsin. Klaus was born in Berlin, Germany in 1939. After receiving his PhD from the University of Tuebingen, he and the love of his life, his wife, Margaret, took on the adventure of a lifetime and traveled by freight ship to Wisconsin, intending to stay for three years. There, Klaus became Director of the UW-Madison Geology Museum, a position he held for 34 years, where among other things, he led a team to collect and restore the first dinosaur to be displayed in Wisconsin. He is remembered for his absolute curiosity and enthusiasm for life; his love of his family, of singing and of music; and most of all for his kind heart.
Klaus is survived by his wife, Margaret; his three daughters and their families: Barbara and Marty Lowitz (Daniel, Jaime, Nicholas, Matthias), Marianne and Jason Vincent (Sydney and Alice), and Christine and Peter Thompson (Sadie and Lukas); his brother, Walter; and sister, Irmgard (Radebold). He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilhelm and Irmgard (Henze); and his siblings, Frank and Irene (Kunkel).
A service will be held on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at LUTHERAN CHURCH OF THE LIVING CHRIST, 110 N. Gammon Rd., Madison. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., with a service at 11 a.m., and lunch to follow. All are welcome.
No gifts or flowers are necessary, though favorite memories of Klaus are welcomed. If anyone would like to express sympathy with a donation, please consider a gift to a cause near to your heart.
All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services of Madison is assisting the family. Online condolences can be shared at www.866allfaiths.com.
