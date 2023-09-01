Klaryce "Jill" Lynch

OREGON - Klaryce “Jill" Lynch, age 85, of Oregon, passed away on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. She was born on Aug. 2, 1938, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of Harold Hansen and June (Domini) Hansen.

Jill graduated from Madison West High school in 1956. She married John “Joe” Lynch on July 11, 1959, in Madison. Over the years she worked for a local phone company, was a daycare provider, worked as a maid at the Holiday Inn, and was a switchboard operator at St. Mary’s Hospital. She retired in 2003.