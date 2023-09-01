OREGON - Klaryce “Jill" Lynch, age 85, of Oregon, passed away on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. She was born on Aug. 2, 1938, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of Harold Hansen and June (Domini) Hansen.
Jill graduated from Madison West High school in 1956. She married John “Joe” Lynch on July 11, 1959, in Madison. Over the years she worked for a local phone company, was a daycare provider, worked as a maid at the Holiday Inn, and was a switchboard operator at St. Mary’s Hospital. She retired in 2003.
Jill was a member of Holy Mother of Consolation Church in Oregon. In her free time, she enjoyed traveling, reading and spending time with her children, grandkids and great-grandkids.
Jill is survived by her daughters, Judy (Mike) Lewis, Kelly (Kevin) Hoffman and Peggy (Bob) Christensen; sons, Mike Lynch and Andy Lynch; siblings, Karen Lott, Jan Carey and Gary Hansen; grandkids, Lindsay (Blake) Henley, Melissa (Federico) Holgado, Eric Christensen, Emily (Charlie) Mabie, Ian (Kayla) Christensen and Sarah Lewis (Shane Reeves); and great-grandkids, Kayleigh, Alex, Eve, Addison, Lucia, Emilia, Milo, Oliver, Lola, Ziggy and Lincoln. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and June Hansen; husband, John “Joe;” son, Patrick Lynch: and sister, Jo Jean (Krueger) Fish.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at HOLY MOTHER OF CONSOLATION CATHOLIC CHURCH, 651 N. Main St., Oregon, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Burial will be held at Prairie Mound Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Friday.
Special thanks to Melissa Brooks at SSM Hospice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
