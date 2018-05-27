WEATHER ALERT

Obituaries

Kimberly Jane Daley

Posted: May 27, 2018 02:38 PM CDT

Updated: May 27, 2018 02:38 PM CDT

Kimberly Jane Daley, age 51, passed away on May 24, 2018.

She was born in Madison on March 19, 1967. She was a Radiologist at the Austin Radiological Association for over 20 years and was involved in dog rescues.  

She is survived by her daughter, Juliet Daley; her grandmother, Mildred Schultz; uncles, Dave (Jacqueline) Schultz and Greg (Marilyn) Schultz; and cousin, Stacy Schultz (Steve Olson).

She was preceded in death by her mother and stepfather, Linda and Ray Dunse; and her daughter, Autumn Lin Daley.

A private family service will be held.

