Kimberly Jane Daley, age 51, passed away on May 24, 2018.

She was born in Madison on March 19, 1967. She was a Radiologist at the Austin Radiological Association for over 20 years and was involved in dog rescues.

She is survived by her daughter, Juliet Daley; her grandmother, Mildred Schultz; uncles, Dave (Jacqueline) Schultz and Greg (Marilyn) Schultz; and cousin, Stacy Schultz (Steve Olson).

She was preceded in death by her mother and stepfather, Linda and Ray Dunse; and her daughter, Autumn Lin Daley.

A private family service will be held.

