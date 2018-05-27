Kimberly Jane Daley
Kimberly Jane Daley, age 51, passed away on May 24, 2018.
She was born in Madison on March 19, 1967. She was a Radiologist at the Austin Radiological Association for over 20 years and was involved in dog rescues.
She is survived by her daughter, Juliet Daley; her grandmother, Mildred Schultz; uncles, Dave (Jacqueline) Schultz and Greg (Marilyn) Schultz; and cousin, Stacy Schultz (Steve Olson).
She was preceded in death by her mother and stepfather, Linda and Ray Dunse; and her daughter, Autumn Lin Daley.
A private family service will be held.
To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2418 N. Sherman Ave.
(608) 249-8257