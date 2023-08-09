Kimberly Ann Staples

Kimberly Ann Staples, age 61, of Cross Plains, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in her home surrounded by family. She was born on July 6, 1962, in Ann Arbor, Mich., the daughter of William and Doreen (Kiefer) O'Brien.

Kim married Dan Staples on Oct. 3, 1992, and their family meant everything to her. She enjoyed spending her days with her family as a homemaker and dedicated her life to raising her four daughters. Kimi proudly attended all of the girls’ events and loved cheering them on. Being a "Grandmommy" to her triplet granddaughters brought her so much joy.  Not a birthday, holiday, or special moment went by without Kimi turning it into a true celebration.  She had an incredible knack for decorating and attention to detail.