Kimberly Ann Staples, age 61, of Cross Plains, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in her home surrounded by family. She was born on July 6, 1962, in Ann Arbor, Mich., the daughter of William and Doreen (Kiefer) O'Brien.
Kim married Dan Staples on Oct. 3, 1992, and their family meant everything to her. She enjoyed spending her days with her family as a homemaker and dedicated her life to raising her four daughters. Kimi proudly attended all of the girls’ events and loved cheering them on. Being a "Grandmommy" to her triplet granddaughters brought her so much joy. Not a birthday, holiday, or special moment went by without Kimi turning it into a true celebration. She had an incredible knack for decorating and attention to detail.
Kimi loved children and was always helping out in classrooms, chauffeuring to and from sporting events, packing snacks, and making sure that every child she crossed paths with knew they had a safe and welcome space with “Momma Stapes.”
Kimi was an incredible cook and flourished in her kitchen which was filled with singing, dancing, and great conversation. She took time with people she encountered and truly cared, always taking an interest in others and giving great advice. Kimi loved being outside around songbirds, hummingbirds, wind, sunshine, spending time on the water, her pool, and especially the beach.
Kimi attended Green Bay Preble High School. She was a member of Middleton Basketball Club and helped found the HoopStars Girls Basketball Club with her husband, Dan. Over the last few years she enjoyed working for Collaborative Solutions in Psychiatry.
Kimi lit up the room with her energy and smile. She enjoyed every day and brought so much joy to others. She rose to every occasion. Genuine and authentic. Tough, strong, protective - a warrior.
Kim is survived by her husband, Dan; four daughters, Camille (Jake) Rupnik, Madeline (Taylor) Jansen, Natalie Staples and Claire Staples; three granddaughters, Amelia Jansen, Emerson Jansen and Charlee Jansen; two brothers, Jimmy (Mary) Healey and Jim O'Brien; two sisters, Debra Healey and Mari O'Brien; mother-in-law, Alice Staples; sister-in-law, Lynn (James) O'Connor; brother-in-law, David (Tonya) Staples; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Doreen O'Brien; and father-in-law, Richard Staples.
To honor Kim’s life, a Celebration of Life will be held at GUNDERSON FITCHBURG FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 2950 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg, on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. The family will start receiving guests at 2 p.m., followed by a time of remembrance and celebration beginning at 3 p.m.
Flowers and other gifts of sympathy may be sent to: Gunderson Fitchburg Funeral and Cremation Care, 2950 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg, WI 53711