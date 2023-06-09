It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Kim Gander who went to be with her Savior on the early morning of June 8, 2023. She was born on October 16, 1968, in Madison, Wisconsin to Michael and Karen Hotlen.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend.
Kim's devotion to family, heart for others, and passion for the unborn will be remembered by her family and friends. Her unwavering faith and strength in the face of adversity will remain a lasting inspiration to all who had the privilege of knowing her.
Her steadfast faith is evident in her self-published children's book, "Our God is Faithful". Illustrated by her youngest daughter, Shaylah, this book is a beautiful and heartwarming collection of stories that teaches children about the faithfulness of God.
Kim is survived by her parents Michael and Karen Hotlen, her brother Patrick (Julie Schodron) Hotlen, her husband, Lee Gander, her daughter, Ashlee (Graeme) Pitman, son Matthew (Camille) Gilbert, son Eric (Samantha) Gander, daughter Mary-Marissa (Arbonne) Molina, and daughter, Shaylah Gander. She was also a cherished grandmother to Rowan, Madeleine, Eleanor, Micah, Emmett, Xavier, and two granddaughters on the way. She is also survived by her niece Emily Hotlen-Young, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins, and her little faithful dog, Ginger.
Her celebration of life will be at GraceWay Church at 65 13th St, Prairie Du Sac, WI 53578 on Tuesday, June 13. The visitation will begin at 10am, with the celebration service starting at 11am, and lunch to follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made directly to Kim’s youngest daughter, Shaylah Gander for a college fund.
