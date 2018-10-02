Madison - Kim Allison Hokaj, Age 58, of Verona passed away peacefully at the UW Hospital on Tuesday, September 25, 2018.

Kim was born on May 16, 1960 in Williams Bay, Wisconsin to Sidney and Beverly (Moeller) Neegard. On February 29, 1988, she married Anthony Michael Hokaj in Tampa, Florida.



Kim graduated from Edgewood College in 1995, with a bachelor's degree in Religious Studies specializing in Hebrew language. She went on to work in the clerical field as a secretary and then as a helper on a horse farm. Kim enjoyed riding horses, camping, crafts and watching scary movies. She was also a member of the St. Louis and Florida ballet companies. Kim loved dancing in the Nutcracker Suite. Kim had a smile that lit up every room she entered and a generous heart that compelled her to help anyone in need. She always made people feel safe and comfortable. Kim loved animals deeply. She had just started a horse massage business.



Kim is survived by her loving husband, Anthony Michael Hokaj; her mother, Beverly Neegard; and her brother, Mark Neegard.



Kim was preceded in death by her father, Sidney Neegard.



There will be a gathering of remembrance at Cress Funeral Home on Speedway Road in Madison on Saturday, October 6th from 12pm until 4pm. Everyone is invited to attend and share their favorite memories of Kim and her love of life.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society or to Greyhound Pets of America Wisconsin



