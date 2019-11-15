Obituaries

Kevin "Woody" P. Woodward

Kevin P. "Woody" Woodward, 64, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at his home, of natural causes.

Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville.

Burial will be at a later date at Lima Union Cemetery.

Friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service, on Monday, at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory.

Memorials may be made to the Kevin P. Woodward Memorial Fund.

