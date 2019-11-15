Kevin "Woody" P. Woodward

Kevin P. "Woody" Woodward, 64, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at his home, of natural causes.

Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville.

Burial will be at a later date at Lima Union Cemetery.

Friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service, on Monday, at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory.

Memorials may be made to the Kevin P. Woodward Memorial Fund.

