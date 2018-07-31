Kevin M. Graham, age 47, passed away unexpectedly on July 28, 2018 as the result of a motorcycle accident.

He was born in Milwaukee, on Jan. 29, 1971 to the late James and Corrine (Ostrowski) Graham. At age two Kevin came to live with Nels and Joyce Harvey where he was raised in Mequon.

Kevin graduated from Homestead High School in Mequon in 1989. Following High School he attended MATC Milwaukee where he earned his Associates Degree in Structural Engineering. He was united in marriage to Andrea Hoffman on Feb. 13, 1993 and together they raised two sons, Cody and Zak.

In 2011 Kevin and two friends saw an opportunity and started Pro Axis LLC., a Concrete Restoration and Waterproofing Business serving customers in the greater Madison Area. He served his Mazomanie Community and was elected to the village board.

Kevin loved spending time with his sons, snowmobiling trips to the U.P., motorcycling and supporting them in their motocross racing. He enjoyed music, concerts, trips up north, hiking with his dog Lexi and adventures with his girlfriend Wendy.

He is survived by his sons, Cody and Zak; mother of his sons, Andrea Graham: his girlfriend, Wendy Waddington; his dad, Nels Harvey; his siblings, Ken Graham, Dean Graham, Todd Hannemann, Kelly (Mike) Bichanich, Don (Deby) Harvey, David (Sue) Harvey, Carol (Richard) Darling, and Joe (Debbie) Harvey; close friend, Robert (Tricia) Maier; business partners, Kevin (Amber) Marquardt and Robert “Bob” (Teresa) Nicholas. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his birth parents, and his mother, Joyce Harvey.

A celebration of Kevin’s life will be held at 6:00 pm on Fri. Aug. 3, 2018 at Hooverson Funeral Home, Hwy 14 West, Mazomanie, WI. A visitation will be held from 4:00 pm until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established for Kevin’s two sons.