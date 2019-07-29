HILLPOINT -- Kevin L. McCluskey, age 62 of Hillpoint, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Saturday, July 27, 2019. He was born on October 18, 1956 the son of Clarence and Agnes (Hess) McCluskey.

Kevin was a lifelong farmer with a big heart who had time for everyone, would help anyone in need and loved spending time with his family, friends and his dogs. He was a supporter of ARC of Sauk County, was a 21-gallon blood donor with Red Cross and had a special place in all of his nieces and nephews' hearts. He was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church where he ushered and rang the church bell for funerals. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and was a former member of the Degree Team. He was known for growing flowers and giving them away, calling everyone on their birthdays and special occasions and wearing his red crocs.

He was a godfather to several family and friends and was never in a hurry, always willing to spend time with people.

Survivors include, 7 siblings, Marty of Plain, Sheila (Pat) Drea of Plain, Shane (Maggie) of Lime Ridge, Kathy (Steve) Olson of Middleton, Patrick (Mary Ellen) of Hillpoint, Brian of Hillpoint, Rory (Rowena) of Hillpoint; 12 nieces and nephews, Stacy McCluskey, Brady McCluskey, Cody (Amanda) McCluskey, Jim (Stephanie) Drea, Sean Drea, Jessie (Stephen) Rehdantz, Peter McCluskey, Jenny (Ryan) McCluskey-Fry, Micki and David Olson, Joshua (Angela) McCluskey, Jacob McCluskey; special farming friend, Ethan Thompson; many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Agnes McCluskey.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Loreto Ridge. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 at the church from 5:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. where a rosary will be prayed at 4:30 P.M. Visitation will also be held on Saturday at the church from 9:00 A.M. until the time of Mass at 10:30 A.M.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to ARC Sauk County or any random act of kindness in Kevin's memory.

Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.

