MADISON – On July 15, 2018, Kevin Stich, age 49, passed away suddenly at his home due to natural causes.

Kevin will be forever remembered by his daughter, Alyssa (Ryan) Freson; by his mom and step-father, Eileen and Tom Hendrickson; and by his sister, Holly (Tommy) Finnegan. Kevin will also be forever remembered by his nieces, Kaelin, Kileigh, Rilynn, and Allie; granddaughter, Keleah; as well as his extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard L. Stich.

Kevin enjoyed working on his lawn; and loved the Green Bay Packers and Christmas time.

We loved you so much and you will be missed.

At the request of Kevin’s family, a private ceremony to celebrate the memory of Kevin will be held at a later date.