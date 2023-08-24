Kevin Fitzpatrick

Kevin (Fitz) M. Fitzpatrick, age 60, of Richland Center passed away on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Kevin was born in Dodgeville, Wisconsin on February 9, 1963, to Kenneth and Lorena ‘Lori’ (Coppernoll) Fitzpatrick. They moved to the Sylvan area where he went to Kickapoo school and graduated in 1981. He married Tammy Coggins on June 13, 1998. They had three children together: Shane, Kenneth and Kaylee. Kevin worked for many years in the tree service business for Stetter’s and Zielies tree services. He then worked at his current employment as a welder for Lowe’s Manufacturing of Readstown, WI. Fitz loved to go hunting and fishing as well as riding his motorcycle and snowmobile. Of course, one of his favorite things to do was to go out and shoot pool and have fun with friends. He shot pool on many leagues and was involved in many tournaments. Fitz was a jack of all trades helping family and friends whenever he could.
Kevin is survived by his wife Tammy of Richland Center; 3 children: Shane, Kenneth and Kaylee all of Richland Center; mother Lori Fitzpatrick of Richland Center; brother, Charles Fitzpatrick of Richland Center; 3 sisters-in-law: Teresa (Chuck) Hart of La Farge; Denise (Kenny) Hatfield of La Farge; Karla (Mike) Strait of La Farge; 2 brothers-in-law: Patrick (Janet) Coggins of Mauston, Jimmy (Carrie) Coggins of La Farge; and special friend/sister, Louise Steele of Turtle Lake; many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and lots of close friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Fitzpatrick; brother, Shawn Fitzpatrick; grandparents, Gorgie and Loren Coppernoll, Fred and Dorthey Fitzpatrick; mother and father-in-law, LaVon and Patricia Coggins; and brother-in-law, Timothy Coggins.
A celebration of life on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Viola Community Building in Viola, from 2:00 PM until 6:00 PM. All are welcome to stop by to visit and remember Fitz. He will be very much missed by all who knew him. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.
