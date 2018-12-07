The world lost Kevin Cosgriff McDonald on Nov. 2, 2018. Catherine Cosgriff McDonald and Daniel Patrick McDonald welcomed him, their first child and the start of the next generation of the McDonald family, on June 23, 1974.

He shared his name with his godfather and uncle, Patrick Kevin McDonald, while he considered his godmother and aunt, Pat Glerum (née Cosgriff), to be like his second mother.

Kevin was incredibly fortunate to have been raised by such a loving, intelligent, and strong mother. He was very proud of her, and he appreciated all that she accomplished in helping him to become a happy, healthy, and capable adult. He grew up in a small town in Wisconsin, but his life and work allowed him to venture from the east to west coasts of the United States, as well as to numerous foreign countries. Growing up, the highlight of each summer was our week-long family trip to Aunt Pat’s and Uncle Larry’s in Eagan, Minnesota. After high school, Kevin spent several years in Platteville. During this time, he learned a lot about himself and made many lifelong friends. He earned a degree in English from UW-Platteville; however, much of his learning during his years in Platteville came outside of the classroom. Kevin acknowledged that it was while on a family trip to New York City (a gift from his generous mother) that he realized all there is to discover and experience in life. Soon after this trip, Kevin left Platteville and began exploring the world. While living in places such as Ohio, Connecticut, Tennessee, and California, he made up his mind to visit all 50 of the United States. In 2016, he nonchalantly acknowledged his accomplishment of this goal by sending his brother a postcard which read, simply, “I went to Alaska for the weekend. Here is a postcard.”

Having been raised by a talented English teacher, Kevin developed an unslakable thirst for reading. His collection of books filled an entire room, and he had read each one of them. Perhaps this is why he seemed capable of speaking intelligently, and with well-informed ideas, about nearly any topic. His eclectic tastes in music were reflected in his vast collection of vinyl records. As he would sometimes admit, he was “a bit of a music snob.”

Kevin made friends quickly and easily, and these friendships withstood the test of time. This is reflected by the number of people from all across the country who, when they learned that he was gone, reached out to his family to reflect on what a positive impact Kevin had on their lives, the tremendous respect they had for him, and how sad they are to learn that he is gone. Most notable of these friends are Bryan and Shawnee Sullivan. Every time Kevin had the opportunity to come to Wisconsin, along with spending time with his brother he looked forward to getting together with Bryan, Shawnee, and his other friends from the “Whirlybird” days in Platteville. Although Kevin was never married and did not have any children, he considered Rory and Griffin Sullivan, the children of Bryan and Shawnee, to be the niece and nephew that he never had. In fact, the name “Griffin” was chosen in honor of Kevin’s middle name.

Kevin is survived by his brother Keith. Other surviving family members include his godparents, as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins. During his life, Kevin lost his mother, his father, his grandparents, two uncles, and one aunt. Keith would like to give special thanks to Bryan Sullivan for his friendship and help.

A Memorial Gathering will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave, Middleton, WI, from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Keith would like to thank Kevin for being his big brother.

I love you.

-Keith