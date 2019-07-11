MADISON-Kevin Charles Meara began life in Madison on Sept. 27, 1960, the son of Patt and Trika Meara and brother to Leslie, and left this world Saturday, July 6, 2019. His family was at his side, and he knew he was surrounded by the thoughts and prayers of many close friends.



During his 58 years, Kev learned to scuba dive at the age of nine when he visited his dad in the USVI, studied Martial Arts under Grand Master Paik, joined the Marine Corps, moved to Hawaii, moved back to Madison, became a Master Journeyman Glazier, moved back to Hawaii, lived in Las Vegas for a bit and moved back again to Madison. On his last return, he qualified for his commercial driver's license and began driving for the Middleton-Cross Plains school district and later, Madison Metro. The past few years, he lived in Florida where he was diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer.



More important than the timeline of his life or his accomplishments is the person that he was. Kevin was generous to a fault. If he had it and you needed it, it was yours. He made friends wherever he went but retained a very special place in his heart for several that he'd known nearly all his life. He was passionate about food. Seriously. He loved to explore new restaurants or visit old favorites with friends and family. Kevin's gifts in the kitchen were legendary and if he loved you, he wanted to cook for you. If he couldn't cook for you, he'd gather up enormous amounts of his favorite foods and drop them on your counter, doorstep or wherever there was room enough to unload. Then he'd give you that grin of his and walk away, pleased with himself. Kevin had his own demons, but he worked hard and eventually, overcame the toughest of them. Those of us who loved him understood that if he put his mind to it, he could do anything. And, if you knew him well, you knew how much he missed his mom.



In keeping with the way Kevin expressed love through food and to honor his desire to give back to the community, our family will be sponsoring and serving a meal at a local shelter or kitchen. In addition, an open house is planned at the home of his sister, details to be announced at a later date.



Our family would like to thank Christy, Jenna and Kade and the Schoepp family for their care and support. We truly appreciate all that you did.



Special thanks to Jack and Mike, who were among his lifelong friends, and who traveled to Wisconsin to spend time with him during his last weeks. He loved you both as brothers. And, to Joe, who came from Florida just to spend a few hours with Kevin, your friendship meant the world to him. To family and friends who kept in touch with love and encouragement throughout his journey with cancer, please know that he treasured all of you, as do we. Your kind words and thoughts of Kevin have been comforting during the last few days.



And, finally our deepest gratitude to the remarkable people at Agrace, whose assistance in helping Kevin and our family through his last weeks was invaluable. Your compassion and care cannot be overstated.



Family members left behind to miss this remarkable human being includ his father, Patt (Carolyn); sister, Leslie (Steve); beloved nieces and nephew, Briana and her children Hudson and Ava, Peyton and Taylor, his aunt, Betty; and cousins spread throughout the country.



Goodbyes are only for those who love with their eyes. Because for those who love with heart and soul there is no such thing as separation. -Rumi



