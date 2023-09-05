Kent Logan Thompson

Kent Logan Thompson, age 65, Pastor of the Apostolic Faith Church of Minneapolis, MN, went to be with Jesus on Saturday, September 2nd, 2023.

Kent was born to Melvin and Emily (Cook) Thompson on December 9th, 1957, in Richland Center, Wi. Later, the stepson to Tom and Alice Iverson. He grew up on a dairy farm in Richland County. Kent loved to drive the tractors and being surrounded by God’s creation. He attended the Apostolic Faith Church in Richland Center. This is where he experienced God’s “Amazing Grace” when he asked Jesus to forgive him his sins and come into his heart.