Kent Logan Thompson, age 65, Pastor of the Apostolic Faith Church of Minneapolis, MN, went to be with Jesus on Saturday, September 2nd, 2023.
Kent was born to Melvin and Emily (Cook) Thompson on December 9th, 1957, in Richland Center, Wi. Later, the stepson to Tom and Alice Iverson. He grew up on a dairy farm in Richland County. Kent loved to drive the tractors and being surrounded by God’s creation. He attended the Apostolic Faith Church in Richland Center. This is where he experienced God’s “Amazing Grace” when he asked Jesus to forgive him his sins and come into his heart.
In 1986 Kent moved to rural New Richland, MN working in the scrap iron business, farming, and lawn care. His greatest calling was to be the Pastor of the Apostolic Faith Church, first in Minnesota Lake, MN and most recently in Minneapolis, MN. This is where he inspired, encouraged, and devoted his life by serving others. He not only preached the Word of God but also lived it by example. He appreciated the support, love, and prayers of all those around him. His life was grounded in Jesus and centered around his biological and church families.
Kent shared his talents for the Lord in many ways. He learned to play the piano, violin, trumpet, and the Baritone. He sang and led the church choir. One of his greatest joys was singing bass in the male quartet.
A dream of Kent’s was to become a pilot and own an airplane. His dream became a reality, and he received his pilot’s license on November 20th, 2009. He delighted in taking friends and family for rides in his 172 Cessna.
Kent was devoted to his loving wife, Bonni for forty-five years. The bond they shared was as unique as it was deep. The Lord proved Himself faithful to them over and over. Kent was very fond of being surrounded by his children and grandchildren. They all knew he loved and prayed for them daily. Kent was a blessing to all his family. He appreciated working, relaxing, and worshiping side by side with everyone. He was blessed to be part of a God fearing, loving family.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Bonni of Minneapolis. His children: Chad (Miranda) Thompson of Kitchener, Ontario, Kami (Dan) Kahler of Minneapolis, MN, Ken (Claudia) Thompson of Mt Juliet, TN along with his precious grandchildren: Lexi, Liam, Sofia, Kennedy, Hannah, Ella, Sawyer, and Josiah. He is also survived by seven of his siblings: Kevin (Julie) Thompson, Kerby (Shannon) Thompson, Kendy (Herbie) Carter, Karen (Scott) Thompson, Karl (Tiffany) Thompson Kory (Bethany) Thompson, Kaleb (Sandra) Thompson. Stepparents Alice (Tom) Iverson, many wonderful nieces and nephews. He would also like to acknowledge Bonni’s family for all their help, love and support throughout the years.
Kent was preceded in death by his parents, brother Kurtis Thompson, Daughter-in-law Rebekah Thompson and her unborn child.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM the Apostolic Faith Church, 2900 29th Ave S, Minneapolis, MN with visitation to be held from 12:00 PM until the time of the service at 1:00 PM. Funeral services will also be held on Monday, September 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM at the Pratt Memorial Chapel, 120 N. Park St., Richland Center, WI, with visitation to be held from 12:00 PM until the time of the service at 1:00 PM. A livestream of the service in Richland Center can be viewed at the Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service website. Burial will follow in the Sylvan Cemetery in rural Richland County, WI. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.