Kent A. Soderholm

MADISON- Kent Arthur Soderholm, age 54 of Madison, passed away at his home, on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.

He was born on Aug. 9, 1964, in Madison, the son of Thor R. and Joanne L. Soderholm. Kent graduated from UW Madison with a Mechanical Engineering degree. He worked for Research Products as Engineering Lab Supervisor, and was a Certified Reliability Engineer and Certified Quality Auditor. Kent was a member of the American Society of Mechanical Engineering (ASME) as well as the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE).

Kent is survived by his parents; brother, Brian J. (Ruth) Soderholm; aunts, Marie Soderholm, Regina Warren and Judy Meixner; and uncle, James Warren. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Esther and John Soderholm and Dorothy and Donald (Lois) Warren; and uncles, John Soderholm, Al Meixner and Jerry Warren.

In keeping with Kent’s wishes, no services will be held. Private family burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the International Wolf Center, 7100 Northland Circle N, Suite 205, Minneapolis, MN 55428.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.



