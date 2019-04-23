Kensel C. Disrud, age 78, passed away on April 19, 2019 at Heartland Country Village. He was born October 30, 1940 in Dodgeville the son of Glenn and Elise (Wyttenbach) Disrud. Kensel graduated from Hollandale High School in 1958. He was an avid Packer, Badger and Brewer fan but baseball topped the list.

In 1958, he was named "Silver Slugger" sending him to New York to play in the Hearst All Star Game. Kensel played and roomed with Ron Santo, both representing the U.S. All Stars and played against Joe Torre who played for the New York All Star Team. Kensel went on to the Milwaukee Braves Minor League Camp in Waycross, Georgia in March of 1959. Kensel continued to play Home Talent baseball and was HTL batting champion in 1969 with a 512 batting average. He also coached from Little League to Home Talent baseball. Besides baseball and fishing being his favorite pastime, he enjoyed being in the woods with his chain saw.



Kensel is survived by his wife, Karine of 44 years, sons Kip (Maria) Disrud, Michael (Kelly) Disrud, daughters, Kim Disrud, Kris Disrud, and Lynn Cartter. Further survived with ten grandchildren, Ashley, Matt, Shana, Heather, Ryan, Morgan, Taylor, Zachery, Kenadie and Aisling. Five great-grandchildren, Skyleigh, Jacsyn, Benjamin, Preston and Lily. Two brothers Jim (Sheri) Disrud and Thomas Disrud and sister Bette Smith. He also leaves behind his beloved buddy, Rambo.

Kensel was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers in infancy.



Memorial Service will be held at New Heights Lutheran Church in Black Earth at noon Thursday, May 2, 2019, with visitation at 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials will be determined by family at a later date.



The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the Heartland Staff for their loving care of Kensel, to Hospice for their recent support and thank you to the local volunteers of EMS District One for their compassionate service. Thank you to the children of New Heights for their prayers, cards and gifts that Kensel so much enjoyed.