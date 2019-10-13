Kenric D. Schmitz, age 73 of Highland, died on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Lancaster Care Center following a brief illness. Kenric was born on May 21, 1946 in Cobb to Leonard and Virginia (Grimm) Schmitz. He was a graduate of Highland High School. Kenric married Rita Mae Jenkins on October 29, 1966. They owned and operated B & B Refrigeration for over 35 years as well as Busy Bee Crafts for many years. He served four years in the Army National Guard and was a member of the Highland Fire Department for many years. In his spare time, he enjoyed ice fishing, crafts, and going to Dubuque to see the dogs run. One of his greatest joys was his years of driving school bus which he did up until the spring of 2019.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Rita Mae on October 27, 2018 and a brother Dennis Schmitz.

Kenric is survived by two sons, Bart (Cindy) Schmitz of Prairie du Chien and Bret Schmitz of Sun Prairie; three grandchildren, Chelsi (Brent) Glassmaker; Samantha (Mitch) Scherf and Maveric Schmitz (Shelby Hoffman); four great grandchildren, Emma Schmitz; Ireland and Declan Glassmaker and Ensleigh Scherf; five siblings, Greg (Rita) Schmitz of Lancaster; Stuart (Judy) Schmitz of Spring Branch, TX; Kim Erin Carpenter of Albany; Tyson (Lynda) Schmitz of Menomonie and Daron (Michelle) Schmitz of Onalaska as well as brothers and sisters-in-law and many nieces, nephews and friends.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, October 18, 2019 at Ss. Anthony & Philip Catholic Church in Highland. Fr. Jim Murphy will officiate with inurnment in St. Anthony's Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Thursday from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. and again on Friday after 10:00 A.M.

The McGuire-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home, Highland is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.houckfuneralhomes.com.