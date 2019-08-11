Kenneth Zimmerman

NEW GLARUS, Wis. - Kenneth E. Zimmerman, Sr., age 83, of New Glarus passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison after a brief struggle with cancer.

He was born on May 2, 1936 in Monroe the son of Albert and Wilma (Arn) Zimmerman. Ken attended New Glarus Schools and on June 2, 1956 he was united in marriage to Frances Smith at the Belleville Evangelical and Reformed Church. Ken first worked at Pre-Stress Concrete in Verona and then in the late 70's started Zim's Carpentry.

Over the years his hands and heart touched many buildings and people throughout the New Glarus area. Ken was a lifelong member of the Swiss United Church of Christ and had served on the church consistory. He was also member of the New Glarus Lion's Club serving as Lion Tamer and recipient of the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award. Ken also volunteered many hours for Habitat for Humanity and was a member of the Edelweiss Chalet Country Club, Verona Squares, and Star Valley Birds and Bucks.

Ken is survived by his wife of 63 years Fran, children Ken (Sue) Zimmerman, Jr. and Kay Zimmerman, grandchildren Craig (Lisa Rich) Zimmerman, Kelsey (Jackson) Gabriel, and Ryan Zimmerman, great-grandchildren Finley and Iliana Zimmerman. He is further survived by his brother Ron Zimmerman, sister Charlotte Ames, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, father-in-law and mother-in-law Lloyd and Mary Rhyner, brothers Clayton and Howard, granddaughter Kerri, and great-granddaughter Skyler.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019 at the Swiss United Church of Christ, 18 Fifth Ave., New Glarus, WI with the Rev. Kim Moeller officiating. Inurnment will be in the Swiss Cemetery, New Glarus.

A gathering of relatives and friends will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at the Swiss United Church of Christ, 18 Fifth Ave., New Glarus, WI.

A memorial fund has been established.

The Zentner-Beal Funeral Home of New Glarus is assisting the family.

Online memorial with guestbook available at www.bealfuneralhomes.com.