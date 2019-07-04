OREGON-Kenneth Roland Lalk found peace on Friday, June 28, 2019. He was born on Oct. 3, 1946, in Menomonee Falls, WI. He was a proud husband, father, grandfather and United States Marine.

Kenneth is preceded in death by his parents, Barbara Kelly Lalk and Frederick Becker Lalk; brother-in-law, Robert Klapps; and father-in-law, Owen Fletchall Sr.

Proud husband of Sue (Lelia) Fletchall for over 40 years. Proud father of Richard Owen (Erica) Clark, Jennifer (Shaun) Amend and Amanda (Timothy) Samelstad. Proud Papa to Rylan Clark, Hanna and Reagan Amend, Blake and Dax Samelstad. Proud in-law to Carol (David) Gutzmer, Owen Fletchall Jr, James and Joni (Rasmussen), and Gary Fletchall and Patricia (Michael) Koch. Proud brother to Debra Klapps, William Lalk and Pamela Lalk. Proud uncle to many awesome nieces and nephews, including Kenneth and William Lalk and their children and grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Ken's honor to the Wounded Warriors Project at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/default.aspx?tsid=7792

Out of respect for Ken's requests, all services are private.

"Don't mourn me because I'm gone, celebrate that I lived."

