Kenneth P. Weggeman, 88, (formerly of Fort Atkinson), passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Home Again in Cambridge, WI.

Ken was born in Grafton, WI on Oct. 4, 1931 to Carl & Dessie (Hollrith) Weggeman. He grew up on a farm in Hebron, attending St. Joseph Catholic School and graduating from Fort High in 1951.

Ken served in the US Army during the Korean War as a Staff Sergeant from Jan. 1952 to Oct. 1953.

On October 17, 1953 Ken married Jean Ann Hebbe at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fort Atkinson. Together they raised three children and recently celebrated 66 years of marriage. Throughout their marriage, they enjoyed many family trips throughout the US, annual family trips to Fort Myers Beach each spring, and many cruises and vacations with family and friends.

Ken was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fort Atkinson and enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and sports. He was also a member of the local American Legion.

After retiring from a 43 year career at Jones Dairy Farm in 1995, Ken and Jean relocated to Las Vegas, NV and enjoyed nearly 20 years of retirement.

In 1997, Ken was diagnosed with an inoperable spinal cord tumor which eventually left him wheelchair-bound. However, despite his declining mobility over the years, he always managed to stay positive and was an inspiration to all who knew him. He was strong in his Catholic faith and valued his family most of all. He was very proud of all his children and grandchildren, and always cherished time spent with all his family and friends.

Due to his declining health, Ken returned to Fort Atkinson in 2013 and entered assisted living. Despite his physical limitations, he stayed up-to-date on current events, sports and family. He loved to read and watch sports and could carry on a conversation with anyone. By far, his greatest attribute was his positive attitude and outlook on life which was truly an inspiration to all.

Ken will be deeply missed.

He is survived by his wife, Jean; children, Gregory (Lisa) of Sheboygan, Rhonda (William) Rohloff of Cambridge, and Kim Purucker of Fort Atkinson; five grandchildren, Ty (Leigha) Rohloff, Alec (Monica) Weggeman, Morgan Purucker and Rachel (Annie) Bialek-Purucker; and five great grandchildren, Averey, Ava, Nina and infant twins Hudson and Graham.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings, Curtis Champeny and Elaine Ballering, and infant twin sons, Bruce and Brian.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Home Again in Cambridge and most recently, Rainbow Hospice who provided the utmost in compassionate and loving care. He loved you all!

Services will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fort Atkinson beginning at 12 Noon. Relatives and friends can gather at the church for visitation from 10 am until the time of services.

Memorials in Ken's name can be made to the Humane Society of Jefferson County.

Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.

www.DunlapMemorialHome.com