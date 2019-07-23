CROSS PLAINS-Kenneth Lawrence Saeman, age 96, of Cross Plains, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019. He was born on Nov. 15, 1922, in Cross Plains, the son of John and Catherine (Kalscheur) Saeman.



Ken graduated from Edgewood High School in 1940 and then attended UW-Madison studying electrical engineering before being drafted into the U.S. Army. He served in WWII from August of 1943 until April of 1946. Following the war, he bought into the family business, co-owning Saeman Lumber with Robert G. Saeman until retiring in 1986. Ken also was involved with the Cross Plains Fire Department from 1953 until 1983, serving as chief for 21 years from 1962 until 1983. He was a member of American Legion Post No. 245, Knights of Columbus and St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.



Ken is survived by his two daughters, Mary S. Anderson and Jean (Steve) Wesolowski; sister, Marie Soderholm; brother, John (Carol) Saeman; four grandchildren, William (Meghan) Nelson, John (Amy) Anderson, James Wesolowski and Jennifer Wesolowski; and five great-grandchildren, Brayden and Chase Nelson, and Sophia, Ethan and Addison Anderson; and special family member, Sr. Lucy Chang. He was preceded in death by his wife, Bernice; daughter, Barbara Saeman; parents; son-in-law, Jerry Anderson; two sisters, Edith (Florian) Buechner and Bernadine (Lee) Buffum; and brother-in-law, John Soderholm.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. FRANCIS XAVIER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2947 Thinnes St., Cross Plains, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, with Father Thomas Kelley presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Wednesday.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Ken's name to St. Francis Xavier Endowment Fund, Agrace HospiceCare, Cross Plains Fire Department or American Legion Post No. 245. A special thank you to his caregivers, Joanie, Julie, Bev, Judy, and Carrie as well as Agrace HospiceCare for their loving care of Ken. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.



