Kenneth L. Glackin, of Sun Prairie, passed away on July 30, 2023, after a short stay in the hospital and many months of battling cancer. He was 79 years old.
Ken was born May 5, 1944, in South Beloit, Illinois. He graduated from South Beloit High School in 1962 and began his college education to become a Master Barber. One of Ken’s passions was playing baseball. He played minor league baseball with the Beloit Blues as their shortstop. He loved opening days for the Brewers and was proud to attend 25 home openers.
Ken owned and operated Ken’s Barber Shop for 59 years. In Ken’s own words, “It’s been a blast! I’ve made so many friends, people I really cared about.” Ken adored his job. Ken also worked at MATC for 10 years as a Barber Instructor. He remained in contact with many of his students who eventually became his good friends.
Ken is survived by his two daughters, Jennifer (Debelak) and Michelle (Berg); two sons-in-law, Mike Debelak and Jon Berg; and his four grandchildren, Elyssa, Emma, Hannah, and Justin. In Ken’s own words “I’m leaving behind two of the best daughters a man could ever have, Jennifer and Michelle, and four grandchildren, love you all. I have especially enjoyed watching all of my grandchildren participate in sports.”
There will be no funeral services or donations taken, per Ken’s request, as we will have a private celebration of his life.
All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services of Madison is assisting the family. Online condolences can be shared at www.866allfaiths.com.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.