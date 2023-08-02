Kenneth L. Glackin

Kenneth L. Glackin, of Sun Prairie, passed away on July 30, 2023, after a short stay in the hospital and many months of battling cancer. He was 79 years old.

Ken was born May 5, 1944, in South Beloit, Illinois. He graduated from South Beloit High School in 1962 and began his college education to become a Master Barber. One of Ken’s passions was playing baseball. He played minor league baseball with the Beloit Blues as their shortstop. He loved opening days for the Brewers and was proud to attend 25 home openers.

