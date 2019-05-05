Kenneth L. “Bud” Nelson, age 86, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. He was born on August 1, 1932 in Winthrop, IA the son of Leo and Verna (Swanson) Nelson. Bud graduated from Winthrop High School in 1950. He served in the United States Army in 1952 to 1954 with the 9th Artillery Corps in Korea. On June 30, 1956 he was united in marriage to Doris Short at the Grace Methodist Church in Belleville. Bud worked at Federal Industries in Belleville and then later worked at the University of Wisconsin as a technician and machinist in the Civil Engineering and Chemistry Departments. He retired at the age of 62 after 30 years at the University, and had served as a union steward and board member. Bud was a member of the New Glarus Masonic Lodge #310 and VFW Post #2312 in Monroe. Bud was also an avid football fan following the Packers and Badgers. He was a longtime Badger season ticket holder in section C at Camp Randall. During his retirement Bud faithfully attended the Friday morning coffee klatsch at the Corner Café along with being there for his granddaughter.

Bud is survived by his children Roxanne (Daniel Duckwitz) Nelson, Robin (Roger Smith) Fry, and Randy (Tammie) Nelson and granddaughter Candice Fry. He is further survived by his sister Karen (Dennis) Hamm, brother-in-law Red (Sherrie) Welch, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Doris, sister Waneita (Howard) Reck, father-in-law and mother-in-law Maurice and Gladys Short Sr., brothers-in-law Robert, Harley, Richard, and Jack Short, sisters-in-law Cressie Welch and Mary Short, and nieces Dawn Hamm and Jody Short.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at the Becker-Beal Funeral Home, 109 Greenway Cross, Belleville, WI followed by a Masonic service. Burial will be in Sunset Memory Gardens, Madison, WI.

Relatives and friends may call from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at the Becker-Beal Funeral Home in Belleville.

An online memorial with guestbook is available at www.bealfuneralhomes.com

