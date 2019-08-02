Kenneth Joseph Ballweg

Verona - Kenneth J. Ballweg, age 74 passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.



He was born on February 23, 1945 in Sauk City, Wisconsin, the son of Phillip and Rita (Haas) Ballweg. Kenneth was focused on wisdom, holistic learning.



He is survived by his two daughters; Maria (Robert) Rocha and Rececca (Frederick) Arm, 4 grandchildren; Danielle, Steven, Kirsten and Eric, two sisters; Linda (Dave) Norsman and Delores (Gary) Erthum and a brother; Jerry Ballweg. Kenneth was survived by many other loving framily and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers; Keith and Roger Ballweg.



Memorial service will be held at CRESS FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICE, 3325 E. Washington Ave., Madison on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 2:00 pm with Reverend Amanda Stein officiating. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday from 1:00pm until the time of service.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to Endowment Unlimited, Care Wisconsin J&B Assisting Living and Catholic Charities for all their care and compassion given to Kenneth and his family over the years.



